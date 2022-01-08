Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The law enforcement community is honoring one of their own Saturday with a procession after officials say a Wilson police captain died in the line of duty from a medical condition.

According to the Wilson police departments Facebook page, Smith was brought back to Wilson from Vidant Medical Center Saturday.

Officials say Smith, a longtime police officer and mentor died in the line of duty from a medical condition.

“Captain Smith was an integral part of the Wilson Police Athletic League, most recently serving as president. Captain Smith served as a mentor and friend to countless Wilson youth.”

According to police, Smith was with the department for nearly 23 years. Starting out as a patrol officer, progressing through the ranks and promoted to captain in 2018.

