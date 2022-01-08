Advertisement

Two NC justices won’t step away from voter ID case

(Left to right): Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer.
(Left to right): Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices have decided they won’t step away from hearing a case that challenges two constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter ID.

Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote Friday that they believe they can be fair and impartial in hearing the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP.

Group lawyers had asked last summer that the justices be disqualified.

Berger is the son of Senate leader Phil Berger, who is a named defendant. Barringer voted to hold the referendum when she was in the Senate.

The rulings should allow the court to take up arguments in the case soon.

