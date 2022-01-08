Trenton volunteer fire department hosts annual auction

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One volunteer fire department here in the east will host their annual auction with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Trenton volunteer fire department is continuing their auction at the Jones county fairgrounds Saturday, they say with COVID-19 protocols, according to a post on their website.

“After much consideration, a decision has been made to continue with our annual auction. Covid protocols will be in place and adhered to as we navigate these unique times.”

Their website also says the auction begins at 8:30 a.m.

