Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.

Brady Skjei had a goal and two assists, while Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast and Tony DeAngelo also scored and Steven Lorentz had two assists for Carolina, which won for the ninth time in 10 games and moved past Washington and the New York Rangers into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots while playing a full game for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The Hurricanes hadn’t played since Saturday because of a postponement. They endured a ragged first period before Stepan, Svechnikov and DeAngelo scored in a five-minute stretch of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

Hurricanes host Florida on Saturday night.

