PETA keeps Bertie County outdoor animals warm

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal activist organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals gave free hay away to the Bertie County community ahead of freezing temperatures expected this weekend.

The PETA van was seen in the parking lot of the town hall building and the Food Lion in Windsor Friday.

The hay is used in outside animal enclosures throughout the winter to insulate the shelters.

Rachel Bellis, PETA manager of local affairs says the insulation is better than nothing, but it is still cruel to animals to keep them outside in severe weather.

“We always want people to bring their animals inside where they will be safest and happiest,” Bellis said. “But if dogs are going to be outside, we want to offer as much protection as possible and the straw bedding insulates the shelter a bit more so they are a little less cold.”

PETA says that if you find an animal injured or in immediate danger, you should first call your local law enforcement agency’s emergency number. If you did not receive help promptly, call PETA to report the emergency.

