North Pitt announces former NFL, ECU and Northside-Pinetown player C.J. Wilson as new head football coach

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt high school announcing its new football coach Friday night. Former Northside-Pinetown, ECU standout and Super Bowl Champion with the Green Bay Packers C.J. Wilson will take over after coach Gregory Watford retired after the season.

“Just feels good to be back home because you know I’m from right up the road with the Northside Panthers,” says Wilson, “Just being here has been great because you know we played these guys a few times when I was at Northside, but being here I mean it’s home for me. Just hopefully we can dominate this conference. Hopefully the guys buy into what I’m bringing to the table and what I’m trying to teach them. Trying to approach it every day and I just hope we can be a great team.”

Wilson was an assistant for North Pitt last season helping out with the defensive line.

“I learned a lot from Coach Watford. I take my hat off to him . He did a great job here,” says Wilson Able to coach for one season at the high school level actually help because it actually brings you back down to the level that they are at.”

Well he got back down to the high school level last year, he hopes to bring some guys from the higher levels to pay a visit.

“It’s a surprise. I want to go you know I reached out to some of the guys to come talk to the guys. Some of the guys that are in college right now, some of the guys that I did play with,” says Wilson, “Actually hoping that they’ll come back to the area and talk to the guys even if it’s just for a day or two or a week or so to help coach. I’m definitely looking into that even some of my old teammates that played in the NFL having them guys come around and talk to the guys and give them a you know pep talk here or there.”

