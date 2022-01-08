Advertisement

NCDOT installing four-way stop in Greene County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection in Eastern Carolina is set to be transformed into a temporary four-way stop next week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11th, the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to install a four-way stop at Speights Bridge Road and Walston Road in Greene County.

Currently, traffic on Walston Road does not have to stop.

NCDOT crews will be adding stop signs and pavement markings.

Drivers in the area should be alert for crews working and be prepared for the new traffic pattern.

In April, crews will remove the stop signs for traffic on Speights Bridge Road, allowing drivers to move through the intersection without having to stop.

