Junior League of Greenville, NC’s Inaugural Volunteer Expo application period begins Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville will hold it’s Inaugural Volunteer Expo on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature 45 area nonprofits looking to fill future volunteer needs.

The 2022 volunteer expo is now accepting applications until December 31st, 2022.

The League says their goal is to give back into the community through effective action and volunteer leadership.

They encourage Pitt County residents to make a difference by serving on boards, seeking opportunities to volunteer and provide special project assistance.

