Advertisement

Greenville community rallies in opposition of crypto facility

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville community members and organization leaders met Friday evening to show their opposition to a cryptomining facility trying to plant itself in the city.

In October, Pitt County residents in Belvoir spoke out against the crypto company Compute North building a facility next to Belvoir Elementary School.

In November, Compute North withdrew its permit request, but in a statement, said, “...we remain optimistic about receiving approval to commence with building a new data center facility in Eastern North Carolina, bringing benefits to the local economy and power grid.”

On Dec. 21st, the City of Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the city code that would permit a “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city where the facilities could be located.

WITN spoke with community members today who say the company is trying to get approval to place a facility near the Brookhaven community in Greenville. The complaints from Greenville residents are similar to those from Belvoir residents just a few months ago.

They say they don’t want the noise levels that the facility would bring, and they fear the destruction they believe it would have on the environment.

“We want the city council to vote no against the data mining company,” Don Cavellini, Pitt County Coalition Against Racism co-chair said.

Cavellini also told WITN he urges all members of the public to show up Thursday, Jan. 13th to the Greenville City Council meeting to show their collective opposition to cryptomining when it is discussed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amari Gabriel Christansen
Amari Christiansen found, appears to be in good health
A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
Police said the person in this SUV stole four puppies and then sold them at Walmart.
Police searching for Winterville puppy thief

Latest News

Record for most new cases set for third day in a row
Record for most new cases set for third day in a row
ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court
ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court
PETA keeps Bertie County outdoor animals warm
PETA keeps Bertie County outdoor animals warm
Greenville community rallies in opposition of crypto facility
Greenville community rallies in opposition of crypto facility