Greenville community rallies in opposition of crypto facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville community members and organization leaders met Friday evening to show their opposition to a cryptomining facility trying to plant itself in the city.

In October, Pitt County residents in Belvoir spoke out against the crypto company Compute North building a facility next to Belvoir Elementary School.

In November, Compute North withdrew its permit request, but in a statement, said, “...we remain optimistic about receiving approval to commence with building a new data center facility in Eastern North Carolina, bringing benefits to the local economy and power grid.”

On Dec. 21st, the City of Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the city code that would permit a “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city where the facilities could be located.

WITN spoke with community members today who say the company is trying to get approval to place a facility near the Brookhaven community in Greenville. The complaints from Greenville residents are similar to those from Belvoir residents just a few months ago.

They say they don’t want the noise levels that the facility would bring, and they fear the destruction they believe it would have on the environment.

“We want the city council to vote no against the data mining company,” Don Cavellini, Pitt County Coalition Against Racism co-chair said.

“Compute North has been thrown out of the county when they tried to do it next door to Belvoir Elementary school. They lied and they are lying again today on the impact on the community and we ask the city council to vote no.”

Cavellini also told WITN he urges all members of the public to show up Thursday, Jan. 13th to the Greenville City Council meeting to show their collective opposition to cryptomining when it is discussed.

