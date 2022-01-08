ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Supreme Court held special hearings regarding President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

Throughout the pandemic, Biden has preached the importance of everyone getting vaccinated to save lives and find a return to normalcy.

“There’s no excuse, no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” Biden said. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In the final months of 2021, Biden took matters into his own hands, issuing an executive order that was swiftly swept up in legal challenges.

On Friday, Supreme Court justices considered the president’s requirement that companies with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested regularly. The justices also reviewed a separate case requiring vaccinations for health care workers, specifically those working at facilities that are federally funded.

Erving Joyner, North Carolina Central University law professor, believes based on past vaccine cases and the majority of justices being conservative, the verdict could go one way or the other.

“...depends on whether the court is looking at how we protect the population or the scope of the authority that we provide to these administrative agencies,” Joyner said.

“Not Congress, not the state, but these administrative agencies to impose their will on the population.”

Joyner goes on to say that because these are emergency hearings, he expects a verdict anytime between now and Monday.

The mandates could impact roughly 100 million Americans.

