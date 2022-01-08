ECU All-American cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian declares for NFL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU All-American cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian has announced on social media he is leaving the program early to declare for the NFL Draft.

McMillian earned multiple 2nd team All-American honors this season leading the nation in passes defended per game. He had 5 interceptions good for 2nd best in the FBS. He also made 56 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered two this season.

