Carteret county officials request community help finding stolen property

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret county officials are asking for community help in finding a stolen Honda dirt bike.

According to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a 2018 Honda CRF-450R was reported stolen from the PVA of Time Finance, located at 5268 Hwy 70 in Morehead City.

Officials say the bike was stolen sometime between 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Matt Howell at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County communications at (252) 726-1911.

