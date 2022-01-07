Advertisement

Two men arrested in Nash County drug, gun bust

Landrick Reaves / Aaron Wiggins
Landrick Reaves / Aaron Wiggins(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a three-month-long investigation into drug sales in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Landrick Reaves, 43, and Aaron Wiggins, 38, were arrested Thursday. Here is how they were charged:

Landrick Reaves:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Six counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Six counts of selling/delivering cocaine
  • Six counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use of a controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Aaron Wiggins:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Deputies say they, along with Rocky Mount police and homeland security investigators, served search warrants Thursday to two residences on Star Street due to the three-month investigation and several citizen complaints.

They say they saw Wiggins trying to hide something inside of a trash can, which they later found out was a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun. The gun was checked and found to be stolen from Indianapolis. Wiggins was arrested and confirmed to be a convicted felon, not allowed to own firearms.

Law enforcement says they searched the residences and found more than 4.5 ounces of meth, more than one ounce of crack cocaine, more than half an ounce of marijuana, the stolen Smith and Wesson, a Taurus 9 mm handgun, ammo, paraphernalia, and $700 in cash. Deputies say two motor vehicles were also seized.

Reaves is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Wiggins was issued a $60,000 secured bond but has since posted the bond.

Both Reaves and Wiggins were scheduled for their first court appearances Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
Police said the person in this SUV stole four puppies and then sold them at Walmart.
Police searching for Winterville puppy thief
Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit union in Rocky Mount robbed

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Wilson / Pittman / Hill Jr. (Givens not pictured)
Police searching for 4 men for December Rocky Mount shooting
Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit union in Rocky Mount robbed
Mahmoud Shehadeh
Rocky Mount police arrest man in credit union robbery