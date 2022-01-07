Two men arrested in Nash County drug, gun bust

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a three-month-long investigation into drug sales in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Landrick Reaves, 43, and Aaron Wiggins, 38, were arrested Thursday. Here is how they were charged:

Landrick Reaves:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Six counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Six counts of selling/delivering cocaine

Six counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Aaron Wiggins:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Deputies say they, along with Rocky Mount police and homeland security investigators, served search warrants Thursday to two residences on Star Street due to the three-month investigation and several citizen complaints.

They say they saw Wiggins trying to hide something inside of a trash can, which they later found out was a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun. The gun was checked and found to be stolen from Indianapolis. Wiggins was arrested and confirmed to be a convicted felon, not allowed to own firearms.

Law enforcement says they searched the residences and found more than 4.5 ounces of meth, more than one ounce of crack cocaine, more than half an ounce of marijuana, the stolen Smith and Wesson, a Taurus 9 mm handgun, ammo, paraphernalia, and $700 in cash. Deputies say two motor vehicles were also seized.

Reaves is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Wiggins was issued a $60,000 secured bond but has since posted the bond.

Both Reaves and Wiggins were scheduled for their first court appearances Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.