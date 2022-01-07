Store clerk, driver charged after fatal underage crash

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk and underage driver have been charged after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Shamakh Muharram, of Wilson, was criminally charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.

DPS says 19-year-old Uriel Rodriguez, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with provisional DWI and other motor vehicle offenses.

We’re told that on Sunday, Dec. 26th, a fatal crash occurred in Wilson County at about 12:48 a.m. Highway Patrol suspected drunk driving was a contributing factor in the crash.

DPS says 22-year-old passenger Jose Nino-Garcia was ejected from the vehicle, but sustained only minor injuries. Passenger Clemente Hernandez, 22, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says Alcohol Law Enforcement agents investigated where Rodriguez got the alcohol, and found out it was from Food Mart 1, on Ward Boulevard in Wilson. This is where Muharram was arrested.

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for the underage sale at Food Mart 1, which could result in fines, suspension, or revocation of ABC permits, according to DPS.

The investigation is ongoing and and additional charges may be forthcoming.

