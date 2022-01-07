Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hertford County man

Silver Alert for Haywood Barnes
Silver Alert for Haywood Barnes(NCDPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Ahoskie.

Haywood Barnes, who is 80-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Barnes is 5′ 4″ and weighs 210 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Barnes should call Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

