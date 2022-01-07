Silver Alert issued for missing Hertford County man

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Ahoskie.

Haywood Barnes, who is 80-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Barnes is 5′ 4″ and weighs 210 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Barnes should call Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

