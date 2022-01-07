Advertisement

Search continues for missing child in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police say 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen on Corbin Road Thursday evening.
By Liz Bateson and Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The search for a missing 6-year-old from Jacksonville continues Friday morning.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for 6-year-old Amari Christiansen. Jacksonville police say he was last seen near the Holiday City mobile home park on Corbin Road around 5:45 p.m.

Search crews met at Northeast Creek Park early Friday. WITN’s Deric Rush is on the scene and says police have set up a perimeter around the Holiday City mobile home complex and will provide a briefing before the search officially gets underway.

Christiansen is described as being a black male, approximately 4′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Christiansen is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

Amari Gabriel Christiansen
Amari Gabriel Christiansen(Jacksonville Public Safety)

If anyone has seen Christiansen or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

This is a developing story and WITN will continue to update it as we learn more.

