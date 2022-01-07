Search continues for missing child in Jacksonville
Jacksonville police say 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen on Corbin Road Thursday evening.
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The search for a missing 6-year-old from Jacksonville continues Friday morning.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for 6-year-old Amari Christiansen. Jacksonville police say he was last seen near the Holiday City mobile home park on Corbin Road around 5:45 p.m.
Search crews met at Northeast Creek Park early Friday. WITN’s Deric Rush is on the scene and says police have set up a perimeter around the Holiday City mobile home complex and will provide a briefing before the search officially gets underway.
Christiansen is described as being a black male, approximately 4′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Christiansen is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.
If anyone has seen Christiansen or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
