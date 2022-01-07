Saving Graces: Dominique

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A kitten who’s spent much of his life in a foster home is now looking for a family to call his own.

Dominique was born in October and has been in a foster home with his siblings. Volunteers with Saving Graces say he is playful and loves to cuddle. He would do great in a home with other pets and kids.

If you’re looking for double the love, volunteers say his sister is also up for adoption and would make a great companion for him.

All of the pets with saving graces are spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped before an adoption is finalized. If you’re interested in Dominique, you can apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

