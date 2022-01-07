Advertisement

Rocky Mount police arrest man in credit union robbery

Mahmoud Shehadeh(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man for the Thursday morning robbery of a credit union.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 36-year-old Mahmoud Shehadeh was arrested Friday at the Executive Inn on N. Wesleyan Boulevard and charged with common law robbery.

Rocky Mount police responded to a robbery at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the State Employees Credit Union on North Fairview Road. Police said a man came into the bank and gave an employee a note demanding money.

Police said he ran from the area before officers got there. No one was injured during the robbery.

Shehadeh is jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

