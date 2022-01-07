Record for most new cases set for third day in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - For the third day in a row, North Carolina has set a new record for the number of new daily cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 28,474 new cases, up from 24,292 on Thursday.

New cases of the omicron variant have been exploding across the state this week.

The state also set a new record Friday for the highest positivity rate for tests done in a single day. That now stands at 31.2%, while the previous record was 30.4% on Monday.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus also continues to jump. That now stands at 3,474 compared to 1,376 a month ago.

