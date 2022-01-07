Police searching for 4 men for December Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help finding four men, three of whom are teens, for a late-December shooting.

Police say 26-year-old Kevious Pittman, 19-year-old Aubrey Hill Jr., 18-year-old Dwayne Wilson, and 18-year-old Deshaun Givens all have outstanding warrants for:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Shooting into an occupied dwelling, causing serious injury

Damage to property

The case stems from the night of Dec. 29th, when police say at about 9:45, they responded to a shooting at Nancy’s Circle. They say when they arrived, a 16-year-old boy had a minor wound on his head, which they believe could have possibly been from a graze or debris. He was brought to Nash UNC Health Care.

Officers say they began investigating and found property damaged from the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case and the whereabouts of the four suspects is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

