POLICE: Man arrested for breaking into and stealing from 7 businesses in 6 days

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man was arrested Friday for breaking and entering into at least seven businesses in the span of six days.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 56-year-old Price Lucas was charged with seven counts of commercial breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and seven counts of habitual breaking and entering.

Police say the breaking and entering offenses took place in both Nash and Edgecombe Counties in the city limits of Rocky Mount. They say they are continuing to investigate more instances of breaking and entering.

Lucas is jailed under a $225,000 secured bond.

