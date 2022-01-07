Advertisement

POLICE: Man arrested for breaking into and stealing from 7 businesses in 6 days

Price Lucas
Price Lucas(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man was arrested Friday for breaking and entering into at least seven businesses in the span of six days.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 56-year-old Price Lucas was charged with seven counts of commercial breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and seven counts of habitual breaking and entering.

Police say the breaking and entering offenses took place in both Nash and Edgecombe Counties in the city limits of Rocky Mount. They say they are continuing to investigate more instances of breaking and entering.

Lucas is jailed under a $225,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
Police said the person in this SUV stole four puppies and then sold them at Walmart.
Police searching for Winterville puppy thief
Amari Gabriel Christansen
Amber Alert issued for missing child in Jacksonville

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Amari Gabriel Christansen
POLICE CHIEF: “We are committed to finding him as quickly as we can”
Silver Alert now issued for missing Greenville teen
Silver Alert now issued for missing Greenville teen
Landrick Reaves / Aaron Wiggins
Two men arrested in Nash County drug, gun bust