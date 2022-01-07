Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which is not precipitation?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have a variety of precipitation throughout the year. Some weather conditions are precipitation and some are not. Let’s see which of these is not precipitation.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 7 (WITN)

Here is a little hint. Think of how each of these arrive for you to see them. Three arrive in a similar way, but the other arrives differently.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 7 (WITN)

Frost is the only one of these which doesn’t fall from the sky. Precipitation is something with precipitates from the sky and falls on us. Rain, snow, and hail all form above us and fall out of the sky. Frost forms on items here at the ground, so it is not considered to be precipitation. Other forms of precipitation include sleet, freezing rain, garupel, drizzle, and mist. - Phillip Williams

