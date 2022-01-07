Advertisement

North Lenoir football coach steps down, search underway

Local radio host Bryan Hanks shared the news first
North Lenoir head football coach Brad Rhodes resigns.
North Lenoir head football coach Brad Rhodes resigns.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - North Lenoir high school football coach Brad Rhodes has resigned as football coach. The school says he has accepted another job in Duplin County.

He spoke to Bryan Hanks local radio show who shared this interview with us about his decision.

We spoke to North Lenoir athletic director Jackson Massey and they are already in a search to find his replacement. He said he has already received a few candidates and will hopefully have an announcement in the next few weeks.

