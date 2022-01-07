Advertisement

Nevada defensive end announces transfer commitment to ECU Football

Jack Powers announced commitment on social media Thursday night
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws over the arm of Nevada defensive end Jack Powers...
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws over the arm of Nevada defensive end Jack Powers (23) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football got a transfer commitment Thursday night from Nevada defensive lineman Jack Powers. He made the announcement on social media.

Powers had 15 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, and 1.5 sacks for the Wolfpack last season. He is listed as a junior online. 6 foot 2, 235 pounds.

ECU head coach Mike Houston put out this tweet earlier in the evening to show his excitement.

Mike later retweeted Powers. Another lineman added to the mix like Houston said he would do.

