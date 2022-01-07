Nevada defensive end announces transfer commitment to ECU Football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football got a transfer commitment Thursday night from Nevada defensive lineman Jack Powers. He made the announcement on social media.

Powers had 15 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, and 1.5 sacks for the Wolfpack last season. He is listed as a junior online. 6 foot 2, 235 pounds.

ECU head coach Mike Houston put out this tweet earlier in the evening to show his excitement.

Mike later retweeted Powers. Another lineman added to the mix like Houston said he would do.

