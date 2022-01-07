Advertisement

MOM: Deputy critically injured in crash “making remarkable progress”

Deputy Colter Lipscomb’s cruiser hydroplaned in rainy weather on U.S. 13 outside of Windsor...
Deputy Colter Lipscomb’s cruiser hydroplaned in rainy weather on U.S. 13 outside of Windsor just before noon Wednesday.(Netta Lipscomb)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a Bertie County deputy who was critically injured in a crash said her son is making remarkable progress.

Deputy Colter Lipscomb’s cruiser hydroplaned in rainy weather on U.S. 13 outside of Windsor just before noon Wednesday.

Lipscomb was rushed to Vidant Medical Center where he’s undergone multiple surgeries.

“He has opened his eyes a few times overnight and responded to my voice. He did so by a slight head nod. At one point this morning he gave the doctor a thumbs up,” Netta Lipscomb told WITN.

Lipscomb said her son Friday morning was sedated and on a ventilator. She said he has undergone two operations. The first was to repair his abdomen and chest injuries, while on Thursday he had surgery to repair femur, hip, and pelvic fractures.

His mother said he is closely being monitored for his brain injury, though there is no severe swelling right now.

An EastCare ambulance came upon the crash shortly after it happened and Lipscomb said it took nearly an hour for her son to be freed from the wreckage.

She said her son is expected to recover after extensive rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
Police said the person in this SUV stole four puppies and then sold them at Walmart.
Police searching for Winterville puppy thief
Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit Union in Rocky Mount robbed

Latest News

Amari Gabriel Christansen
FBI assisting in search for missing Jacksonville child
Isaiah Daniels
Silver Alert now issued for missing Greenville teen
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services taking place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery looking for artists for Tiny Art Show