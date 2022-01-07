Halifax County deputies searching for man they believe started fire to hide murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies are searching for a man they believe started a fire in order to hide a murder.

Deputies say they have secured a warrant for 29-year-old Chaundler Lashley, of New York, for the murder of 58-year-old Willie Clements, of Garysburg.

They say Lashley has ties to Halifax County from his childhood as well as ties to New York and Florida. At this time, his direction of travel is unknown.

We’re told Chaundler Lashley may also go by the name Chaundler Burch.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate once fire crews told them they found a dead man inside a home that was originally left in smoke because a pot had been left on the stovetop.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

PREVIOUS STORY:

