Funeral held today for fallen state trooper

Trooper John Horton
Trooper John Horton(Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A funeral will be held Friday for the state trooper who was tragically killed in a crash Monday night.

Services for Trooper John Horton will be Friday afternoon in Rutherford County. A public viewing will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral at 5 p.m. Photos and videos will be shared on the Highway Patrol’s social media pages.

Trooper Horton died Monday night during a traffic stop. Horton and the driver he pulled over, Dusty Beck, were both hit and killed by another trooper who was responding to the scene. The trooper that hit them was Horton’s brother.

Horton was a 15-year veteran with the Highway Patrol. He leaves behind a wife and six kids.

