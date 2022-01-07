Emerge Gallery looking for artists for Tiny Art Show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery is looking for artists to display their work at the upcoming Tiny Art Show.

The 21st annual Tiny Art Show will feature artwork from artists of all ages and skill levels from February 4-24 at Emerge Gallery. The show is a fundraiser for the gallery’s educational and outreach fund.

Artists can submit their work here by January 14. All pieces must not exceed 5″x5″x7″ in any direction. Artists can choose to donate their artwork to Emerge or split the proceeds during the live auction.

You can buy tickets for the event beginning Thursday, February 3 from 5- 8 p.m. The opening reception is on Friday, February 4 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

