ECU walk-on turned scholarship wide receiver Snead declares for NFL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU walk-on turned scholarship wide receiver Tyler Snead announcing today he is declaring for NFL.

The Raleigh native made his announcement on Instagram.

In 31 career games Tyler had 19 career touchdowns. He also threw 3 touchdown passes. The wide receiver and kick returner had 137 yards passing in all. He ran for 99 yards in his career at ECU and also had 1,881 yards receiving. Snead also contributed 1,090 yards as a kick returner and 299 yards on punt returns. In total Tyler amassed 3,299 yards for the Pirates.

The NFL Draft is April 28-30 this year.

