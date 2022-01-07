Advertisement

ECU walk-on turned scholarship wide receiver Snead declares for NFL

Made announcement on social media
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU walk-on turned scholarship wide receiver Tyler Snead announcing today he is declaring for NFL.

The Raleigh native made his announcement on Instagram.

In 31 career games Tyler had 19 career touchdowns. He also threw 3 touchdown passes. The wide receiver and kick returner had 137 yards passing in all. He ran for 99 yards in his career at ECU and also had 1,881 yards receiving. Snead also contributed 1,090 yards as a kick returner and 299 yards on punt returns. In total Tyler amassed 3,299 yards for the Pirates.

The NFL Draft is April 28-30 this year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
Police said the person in this SUV stole four puppies and then sold them at Walmart.
Police searching for Winterville puppy thief
Amari Gabriel Christansen
Amber Alert issued for missing child in Jacksonville

Latest News

North Lenoir head football coach Brad Rhodes resigns.
North Lenoir football coach steps down, search underway
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws over the arm of Nevada defensive end Jack Powers...
Nevada defensive end announces transfer commitment to ECU Football
ECU men’s basketball team speaks about their COVID-19 stoppage
ECU men’s basketball team speaks about their COVID-19 stoppage
ECU softball adds pair of transfers