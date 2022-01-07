Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Roads flooded on Outer Banks

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Dare County are reporting flooding on some roads.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says there is 6-8 inches of water on Colington Road near the following areas: Billy’s Seafood, Colington Cafe, The Blue Crab, Salt Box, and TJ’s.

Deputies say the roads are passable, but drivers should still use caution.

PRESS RELEASE: Dare County Sheriff's Office 01/07/2022 6:30am Deputies report 6-8 inches of water on Colington Rd in...

Posted by Dare County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 7, 2022

On Hatteras Island, there are reports of flooded roads in Salvo from Otter Way to Colony Drive. Deputies say water is expected to come up in other areas of the island, as well.

WITN meteorologists say it is potentially wind driven flooding that will relax through Saturday.

