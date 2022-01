CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Masks will once again be mandatory in Craven County Schools.

The school board voted 4-3 Thursday night in favor of mandatory face coverings effective Monday, January 10th.

The board will revisit the issue again on Thursday, January 20th.

It was back in November that the board voted to make masks optional.

