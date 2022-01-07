Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Strong winds keep temps chilly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak front will clear the coast late this morning, wiping the threat of rain away from the East for the next three days. Winds will take over through the daylight hours with speeds ranging between 10 to 20 mph sustained (strongest winds along the coast). Because these winds will blow in out of the northwest, our temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will stay sunny through the weekend and our temperatures will be slow to respond. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid 40s before we bounce back into the low to mid 60s on Sunday. The warm up will be a sign of impending rain, but the drops will hold off until Monday morning of next week.

Friday

Early morning clouds then mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High of 44. Wind chills in the 30s. Predawn rain Chance: 30%. Overnight low 25.

Saturday

Cold start but plenty of sunshine. High reaching 43. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64. Wind: S 5-10. Rain that night.

