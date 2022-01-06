UNC men’s basketball falls to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 20 points as Notre Dame held on for a 78-73 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Armando Bacot scored 21 points with a career-high 17 rebounds, RJ Davis added 19 points and Caleb Love 15 for UNC.

UNC was without 6-foot-11 starter Dawson Garcia, a double-figure scorer and second-leading rebounder for the Tar Heels. He suffered a concussion early in Sunday’s win over Boston College. Reserves Kerwin Walton and Justin McKoy were also out because of COVID protocols.

This was Notre Dame’s first game since Dec. 28 after a New Year’s Day game with Duke was postponed because of COVID issues within the Blue Devils program.

UNC next hosts Virginia on Saturday.

