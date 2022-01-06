Advertisement

Tractor trailer rollover closes Duplin County road

A tractor trailer overturned in Duplin County on Thursday.
A tractor trailer overturned in Duplin County on Thursday.(Warsaw Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor trailer rollover has closed a road in Duplin County.

That’s according to Warsaw Fire Department that said the driver was able to walk away from the wreck with minor injuries.

The crash happened on Bowden Road between Works Farm Road and Revelle Road.

Officials said the road will likely be closed for the rest of the day as work continues to cleanup the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

