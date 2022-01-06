Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

