State sets single-day COVID case record for 2nd day in a row

(WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The record setting continues for a second day in a row when it comes to daily logged cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The state reports there were 24,292 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours with a daily percent positive of 30.1%.

On Wednesday, the state saw over 20,000 cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose by 194 over the last day bringing the total to 3,293.

There were 44 new deaths in the state bringing the total to 19,586.

North Carolina and much of the nation are weathering a surge driven by the omicron variant. Health experts have said it appears that this version is 3 times as contagious as the delta variant but is producing milder symptoms in those up to date on vaccines.

Health officials continue to stress the need for vaccinations and booster shots as they say a vast majority of those winding up in hospitals are unvaccinated.

