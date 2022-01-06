Advertisement

Rev. Barber tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms mild

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The Rev. William Barber II says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Goldsboro minister and civil rights leader announced Wednesday night that he tested positive as part of his regular testing routine.

He says his symptoms are mild so far and he’s following CDC guidelines to notify his close contacts and isolate for five days.

Barber is the national president of the civil rights nonprofit Repairers of the Breach and the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.

He expressed gratitude for the vaccine and booster shot that prepared his body to fight the virus and encouraged anyone who hasn’t received a vaccine or booster yet to do so.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

