As rainwater sits days after storm, expert explains the risk of prolonged flooding

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Days after Monday’s storm, parts of Bay Street in Morehead City were still underwater Wednesday.

“It’s just been flooding and it’s just very annoying,” resident Susan Snyder said.

Having lived in the area for a few years, Snyder said 2021 stands out.

“It has flooded more in the last year than it had before.”

Dr. Adam Gold, UNC Institute for the Environment associate, studies stormwater infrastructure, and he attributes frequent flooding to two factors.

“The elevated water levels, due to sea-level rise and climate change are making these kinds of flooding events more and more common,” Gold says.

Water also seems to be flowing along roadways for longer periods of time.

“Basically, the water is plugging the drainage network and then you have rain just kind of collecting on top of the roads and not able to drain away,” Gold explained.

As Eastern North Carolina’s future faces inevitable storms and hurricanes, Gold says the solution lies in upgrading infrastructure.

“Updating stormwater infrastructure with various solutions and retrofits is something that we’re going to need to do.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.