QVC closing Rocky Mount plant hit by fire; nearly 2,000 impacted

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A plant that was hit by a massive fire last month will shut down, impacting nearly 2,000 employees.

QVC has told state officials that it will permanently close its distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The 1.5-million-square-foot facility off U.S. 64 was heavily damaged by fire back on December 18th, killing 21-year-old Kevon Rick, an employee.

In a letter to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, QVC said 1,953 people work at the center. It says employees will start to be laid off beginning February 1st.

“This closure was caused by a tragic fire that started in the early morning of December 18, 2021. The company is still assessing the extent of the damage, but it is clear that the site will not be operable and there will not be work for the team for the foreseeable future,” QVC told state officials.

The company said workers will be eligible to seek employment at other QVC locations around the country.

Edgecombe County authorities are working with the SBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation.

