Advertisement

QVC closing Rocky Mount plant hit by fire; nearly 2,000 impacted

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A plant that was hit by a massive fire last month will shut down, impacting nearly 2,000 employees.

QVC has told state officials that it will permanently close its distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The 1.5-million-square-foot facility off U.S. 64 was heavily damaged by fire back on December 18th, killing 21-year-old Kevon Rick, an employee.

In a letter to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, QVC said 1,953 people work at the center. It says employees will start to be laid off beginning February 1st.

“This closure was caused by a tragic fire that started in the early morning of December 18, 2021. The company is still assessing the extent of the damage, but it is clear that the site will not be operable and there will not be work for the team for the foreseeable future,” QVC told state officials.

The company said workers will be eligible to seek employment at other QVC locations around the country.

Edgecombe County authorities are working with the SBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Riley Harper Bockes, 3, has been found safe after she was reported missing from her North...
Missing 3-year-old from NC found safe after mother killed
Greenville man sentenced to prison for possessing handgun, ammo as felon

Latest News

Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit Union in Rocky Mount robbed
State sets single-day COVID case record for 2nd day in a row
A tractor trailer overturned in Duplin County on Thursday.
Tractor trailer rollover closes Duplin County road
Onslow County Emergency Medical Services now has two fully staffed ambulances that are part of...
FEMA brings in Texas ambulances to help Onslow County