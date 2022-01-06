Police searching for Winterville puppy thief

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a puppy thief.

Winterville police say four pit bull puppies were stolen from a house on Surry Lane in Winterville on Monday, Jan. 3rd.

Police say the day after stealing the puppies, the man went to Walmart on Greenville Boulevard and sold the puppies.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s and about 6 feet tall. His vehicle is a white Jeep Cherokee with black on the middle of the hood.

Police say the puppy thief was driving this SUV. (Winterville police)

Police say the victim was able to get one of the puppies back.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.