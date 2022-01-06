Omicron variant putting stress on Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The wait for a COVID-19 test continued Wednesday at Vidant Health’s drive-up testing site in Greenville, adding to the demand the system is seeing across its hospitals.

“We’re doing approximately 4,000 tests per day now for COVID-19,” Brian Floyd, Vidant Health Hospitals president and chief operating officer said. “And that compares to approximately the same volume every week, we’re now doing on a daily basis.”

Vidant Health has seen a 340% increase in its weekly average COVID positivity rate in the region since Dec. 1 and a 183% increase in the total number of COVID-positive inpatients across its hospitals, according to data released Wednesday.

“The volume that we’re seeing today is the highest by far that we’ve seen throughout this pandemic,” Floyd said.

“These test numbers are more than double what they were even during the Delta surge. And our inpatient numbers are reaching back to the volume that they were at the height of some of our previous strains of COVID, and that’s a result of the significantly high volume of COVID-19 that’s in our community.”

As of Tuesday, the Omicron variant has contributed to almost all of Vidant’s total variants detected, a number that has increased exponentially each week, according to Vidant Health.

“One of the main questions I get asked is, ‘Hey doc, isn’t this just a less severe form of COVID than the other variants?’ Dr. Thomas Gallaher, Vidant Health infectious diseases specialist says.

“And to that I would say, most of the time to an individual patient it will be, but you have to consider some very important factors. To a population, when you get more people infected, you’re statistically gonna lead to more people getting sicker. When you have a lot more people getting infected, it’s gonna lead to a lot more hospitalizations. And I would just say that what we know preliminarily about Omicron is that it is more contagious even than Delta was.”

Gallaher elaborated on what Vidant found from genomic sequencing.

“The one thing you have to consider about sequencing is it kinda shows you what was going on last week,” Gallaher said. “So, when we first started seeing Delta, we were at less than 2% Delta rate. And within the next week or so, we saw it jump to about 23%. And then here, lately, our last batch was over 75% of what we sequenced was Omicron... when we see folks in the hospital, it’s a good assumption they’re Omicron at this point.”

As Vidant Health experiences what they say is a significant surge in the testing process, emergency department volume, and inpatient environment, it says this, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its staff, means it’s significantly strained in its ability to take care of Eastern North Carolina.

“Impact of COVID-19 goes far beyond just what is happening to patients who are sick with COVID-19,” Floyd said.

“When we see this significant surge in caring for patients with COVID-19, it also stresses our system for those that have other conditions, many of which are far more emergent and critical. And so why we’re asking for the public’s help so much is to prevent the spread as much as we can... only use our resources when necessary so that we can be here to take care of all the other many conditions Eastern North Carolina needs us for.”

