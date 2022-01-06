Murphy criticizes security failures, Democrats on first anniversary of January 6th insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - On a day the nation pauses to remember the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol, an Eastern Carolina congressman who was there that day said it never should have happened.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy’s press office told WITN after numerous requests for interview that he was not available to speak with us Thursday and instead gave a statement.

In the statement, Murphy blames security failures for the breach as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Murphy said that those who came into the Capitol unlawfully should be held accountable.

Murphy stopped short of mentioning former President Trump in his statement. The President held the “Stop the Steal” rally in the run up to the certification where he made false claims the election was fraudulent. Many in the crowd then descended upon the Capitol Building.

In an interview with WITN on the day after the insurrection, the 3rd District Republican was asked if he held President Trump accountable for what happened.

“In a lot of ways, I do. We’re a nation of peaceful protest. That’s one of the foundations of our democracy.”

Murphy, who voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results, speculated at the time that Antifa may have been involved in the insurrection.

“I think the vast, vast majority of individuals were there to protest peacefully which is our right. But I do believe there were elements within that crowd whether they were pro-Trump, whether they were Antifa, or other elements that were there to be violent and try to do harm to the nation’s capital,” Murphy said last year.

FBI Director Christopher Wray in March said in Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, “We have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the 6th.”

Murphy’s statement on Thursday goes on to criticize President Biden’s agenda as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats who he believes are exploiting January 6th for political gain.

A bi-partisan congressional committee of Democrats and Republicans are investigating the January 6th insurrection.

Over 700 people have been charged in connection to the events of January 6th.

Rep. Murphy’s statement:

“I have been very clear that I believe the events of January 6th were shameful and never should have happened,” said Rep. Murphy. “It was a terrible, yet avoidable, security failure that can never happen again. Those who came into the U.S. Capitol unlawfully should be held accountable. I will never discount that. Yet, regrettably, one year later, our nation is no closer to understanding why the U.S. Capitol was so unprepared. We owe it to the American people to report a thorough understanding of these security failures, ensure accountability, and make essential improvements to Capitol security to prevent future threats. Unfortunately, instead of supporting Capitol security upgrades and ensuring accountability for those who violated our rule of law, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been fixated on exploiting the tragic events of January 6th for political gain. They persist in this political ruse in hopes that it will distract the American people from the complete and total failure of the Biden Administration. I am confident that Americans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for their numerous self-inflicted disasters. The real issues of skyrocketing crime, the historic border crisis, record inflation, the devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the rampant fentanyl epidemic are what the American people truly care about. One year after January 6th, we must improve the security posture at the Capitol and ensure our dedicated, patriotic U.S. Capitol Police have the resources they need to prevent any and all threats in the future. That is how we move forward, working to solve real issues, not just settling old political scores.”

