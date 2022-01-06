Advertisement

Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder

Riley Bockes was found safe and is awaiting a return to family members, authorities said.
Brent Bockes
Brent Bockes(Source: Rutherford County, TN Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County has been canceled.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, N.C. after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, deputies and Murfreesboro Police tracked the child and her father, Brent Bockes, to a Murfreesboro motel after the man was involved in a crash on Interstate 24 and fled to the motel.

Riley Bockes was found safe and is awaiting a return to family members, authorities said.

Brent Bockes is facing charges of killing the child’s mothers in Sanford and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Riley Harper Bockes, 3, has been found safe after she was reported missing from her North...
Missing 3-year-old from NC found safe after mother killed
Greenville man sentenced to prison for possessing handgun, ammo as felon

Latest News

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit Union in Rocky Mount robbed
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
State sets single-day COVID-19 case record for 2nd day in a row
A tractor trailer overturned in Duplin County on Thursday.
Tractor trailer rollover closes Duplin County road