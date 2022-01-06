Advertisement

Hornets, Oubre set franchise record for 3′s in win over Pistons

Hornets 140, Pistons 111
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday night.

Oubre had eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, tying an NBA record set by Milwaukee’s Michael Redd in 2002. Oubre was 8 of 9 on 3s in the fourth quarter before being subbed out with 4:08 left and the Hornets leading by 35.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson holds the league record for 3-pointers in a quarter with nine, that coming in the third quarter of a game in 2015.

Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each had 19 points to help the Hornets beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time. Charlotte hasn’t lost to Detroit since Oct. 18, 2017.

Terry Rozier added 16 points, and LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters.

Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham added 16.

Oubre finished 9 of 14 for the game, and the Hornets shot 57.1% overall from deep.

P.J. Washington gave the Hornets a big lift off the bench with 14 points and eight rebounds after missing the last four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Charlotte’s previous franchise record of 23 3-pointers came Nov. 26 against Minnesota.

Hornets next host Milwaukee on Saturday and Monday nights.

