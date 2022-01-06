Historic Washington building to be repaired

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A historic building in downtown Washington is going to receive rehabilitation with the help of a grant.

Hotel Louise, located on Main Street in the heart of Washington, will soon have construction going on to help address problems inside the building such as asbestos and lead-based paint.

The historic building’s owners, with help from the city, secured a $500,000 grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The project is expected to start Monday, Jan. 10th, and take about 12 weeks.

“Anytime you can receive grant funding to bring in the community, it will help save a historic structure and help it be redeveloped. From a cost standpoint, it helps a developer move forward because historic structures can bring a lot of challenges.”

Russell says the owners of the building have plans to fix and reopen it in the future, providing mixed-use commercial and residential development.

