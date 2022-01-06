Advertisement

Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief

Carson Sanders
Carson Sanders(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville has announced its next fire/rescue chief.

City Manager Ann Wall said that Carson Sanders has been appointed the new chief for the Greenville Fire/Rescue Department.

We’re told that Sanders has more than 31 years of fire and EMS experience and previously served as the assistant fire chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida.

In that previous role, Sanders oversaw all EMS operations among other responsibilities for the department of 527 operating out of 25 stations.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the next Chief for Greenville Fire/Rescue,” Sanders said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the professional men and women of GFR and serving this vibrant and diverse community. The goal is for Greenville Fire/Rescue to become the benchmark fire and rescue organization in the region and deliver elite services.”

Sanders begins his work February 1st.

He replaces Eric Griffin who retired early as chief after an arrest last September for DWI.

Griffin, who ended a 28-year career in fire service, denied that he was drunk in an interview with WITN following his arrest.

