FEMA brings in Texas ambulances to help Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ambulance help is here for one Eastern Carolina county that has been hit with a COVD-19 surge and staff stortages.

Onslow County Emergency Medical Services now has two fully staffed ambulances that are part of the FEMA Strike Team.

The two teams are from Medical Jets, an EMS company from Forney, Texas.

Onslow County sought out the help from FEMA after a number of their EMS workers were sidelined by the pandemic and call volume increased.

The Texas crews will be in Onslow County for at least two weeks, responding to calls within the county.

