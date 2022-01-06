Advertisement

FEMA brings in Texas ambulances to help Onslow County

Onslow County Emergency Medical Services now has two fully staffed ambulances that are part of...
Onslow County Emergency Medical Services now has two fully staffed ambulances that are part of the FEMA Strike Team.(Onslow County government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ambulance help is here for one Eastern Carolina county that has been hit with a COVD-19 surge and staff stortages.

Onslow County Emergency Medical Services now has two fully staffed ambulances that are part of the FEMA Strike Team.

The two teams are from Medical Jets, an EMS company from Forney, Texas.

Onslow County sought out the help from FEMA after a number of their EMS workers were sidelined by the pandemic and call volume increased.

The Texas crews will be in Onslow County for at least two weeks, responding to calls within the county.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Vidant Health’s COVID-19 positivity rate now above state average
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
Providers want people to know that more "flurona" cases are possible and that people with...
Boy tests positive for both flu, COVID in Los Angeles