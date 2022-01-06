ECU softball adds pair of transfers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball announcing the additions of transfers Taundrea Sinnie and Bailee Wilson to their program Thursday after they enrolled in school there.

Sinnie comes from Texas A&M and Wilson from Georgia Southern.

Sinnie, a junior outfielder, hit .261 with 36 runs and 5 RBI in three seasons with the Aggies.

Wilson, a sophomore infielder, started all 67 games in her time with the Eagles. She hit .353 with 7 home runs, 51 RBI and scored 33 times there.

ECU opens their 2022 season on February 11th at the “Kickin’ Chicken Classic” in Conway, S.C. The Pirates will face Purdue, Georgetown and Coastal Carolina in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.