Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball, just out of quarantine, battles to overtime win over Tulane

ECU 88, TULANE 80 (OT)
ECU tops Tulane in OT 88-80
ECU tops Tulane in OT 88-80(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU got a game high 32 points from Tristen Newton as they battled to an 88-80 overtime win over Tulane Wednesday night to open conference play.

The Pirates had 5 players in double figures. Vance Jackson with 11, J.J. Miles had 10, Brandon Suggs contributed 12 points, and Brandon Johnson had a double-double to go along with Newton. Johnson ended with 14 points, 10 rebounds. The Pirates led by as many as 15 points in the first half before it turned into a track meet.

Tulane battled hard. They came back to take the lead in the 2nd half and had one more than halfway down to win the game at the end. Jaylen Forbes had a team high 24 points. Kevin Cross had 17 points, 11 rebounds. Jalen Cook had 19 points before he fouled out in overtime.

ECU improves to 10-3 this season, 1-0 in AAC play. They next face Temple on Saturday on the road.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Pitt County Board of Education
Pitt County school board votes to reinstate mask mandate, discusses books assignments
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

Latest News

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
IOC says Winter Olympics will go on despite COVID-19 surge
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
ECU star pitcher named preseason first team All-American
NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations
ECU women’s basketball reschedules game with SMU