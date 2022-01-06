ECU men’s basketball, just out of quarantine, battles to overtime win over Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU got a game high 32 points from Tristen Newton as they battled to an 88-80 overtime win over Tulane Wednesday night to open conference play.

The Pirates had 5 players in double figures. Vance Jackson with 11, J.J. Miles had 10, Brandon Suggs contributed 12 points, and Brandon Johnson had a double-double to go along with Newton. Johnson ended with 14 points, 10 rebounds. The Pirates led by as many as 15 points in the first half before it turned into a track meet.

Tulane battled hard. They came back to take the lead in the 2nd half and had one more than halfway down to win the game at the end. Jaylen Forbes had a team high 24 points. Kevin Cross had 17 points, 11 rebounds. Jalen Cook had 19 points before he fouled out in overtime.

ECU improves to 10-3 this season, 1-0 in AAC play. They next face Temple on Saturday on the road.

