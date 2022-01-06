DEPUTIES: Halifax County fire started to conceal shooting death

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies say they believe a fire was started at a home in order to conceal a shooting death.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at a home on Nations Road, outside of Roanoke Rapids, on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. to help the Rheasville Volunteer Fire Department with a suspicious fire.

Deputies say firefighters told them a pot had been left on the stove and overheated, which caused heavy smoke. Once the smoke cleared, the firefighters found a dead man, 58-year-old Willie Clements, of Garysburg, inside the home.

We’re told detectives realized Clements was killed from an apparent gunshot wound, and their early belief was that the pot left on the stovetop was done intentionally to conceal his death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

