Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Halifax County fire started to conceal shooting death

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies say they believe a fire was started at a home in order to conceal a shooting death.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at a home on Nations Road, outside of Roanoke Rapids, on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. to help the Rheasville Volunteer Fire Department with a suspicious fire.

Deputies say firefighters told them a pot had been left on the stove and overheated, which caused heavy smoke. Once the smoke cleared, the firefighters found a dead man, 58-year-old Willie Clements, of Garysburg, inside the home.

We’re told detectives realized Clements was killed from an apparent gunshot wound, and their early belief was that the pot left on the stovetop was done intentionally to conceal his death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Riley Harper Bockes, 3, has been found safe after she was reported missing from her North...
Missing 3-year-old from NC found safe after mother killed
Greenville man sentenced to prison for possessing handgun, ammo as felon

Latest News

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Police said the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on...
Credit Union in Rocky Mount robbed
Carson Sanders
Greenville announces next fire/rescue chief
State sets single-day COVID-19 case record for 2nd day in a row